Abstract

Numerous psychological interventions are available for suicidal and death ideation (SDI) and suicidal behavior among cancer patients. To identify the optimal psychological interventions for reducing SDI and suicidal behavior in cancer patients. However, it remains unclear which psychological intervention is the most effective. We performed a pairwise and network meta-analysis by searching seven databases from the date of inception until 8 April 2022. An important focus of this network meta-analysis was the comparison of the effects of various psychological interventions on the reduction of SDI and suicidal behavior among cancer patients. For determining efficacy, we used standardized mean differences (SMDs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs). Besides, a pairwise meta-analysis, inconsistency test, network meta-analysis, the surface under the cumulative rankings curve (SUCRA), comparison-adjusted funnel plot, subgroup analysis, and sensitivity analysis were also carried out. A total of 8 studies involving 1,350 patients were searched in this study. It showed that empathy therapy (SUCRA = 95.3%) has the best effect among the six interventions. Comprehensive psychological intervention (SUCRA = 77.6%) was ranked in the top two positions, followed by meaning-centered therapy (SUCRA = 40.7%). Comparison-adjusted funnel plots revealed no significant publication bias. In addition, our conclusions have not changed significantly after the sensitivity analysis. In this network meta-analysis, empathy therapy was identified as the optimal choice for reducing SDI and suicidal behaviors in cancer patients. Further multi-center and high-quality RCT studies should be conducted to make our conclusion more rigorous.

Language: en