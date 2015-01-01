Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Youth suicide is an urgent public health problem. Gatekeeper training aims to prevent suicide by training people to identify warning signs and make referrals to appropriate services. Many states in the United States have enacted gatekeeper training laws (GTLs) to train school staff in suicide prevention. The objectives of this study were to describe the development of a dataset on GTLs and use the dataset to summarize trends in uptake of GTLs from 2002 through 2022 as well as differences in characteristics (eg, frequency and duration of training) of GTLs.



METHODS: We used publicly available legal databases from all 50 states and the District of Columbia to conduct a policy surveillance assessment of GTLs. We cross-checked data with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's 2022 Suicide Prevention in Schools (K-12) issue brief and used Westlaw Edge to conduct a sensitivity analysis. We included the following data in the full dataset: type of laws (encouraged, mandatory, or conditional mandatory), date passed, effective date, frequency of training, and length of training.



RESULTS: In 2022, 49 states and the District of Columbia had GTLs, 31 of which were mandatory laws. In 2002, only 6 states had such laws, and none were mandatory.



CONCLUSION: The growing proliferation of laws on suicide prevention training for school staff warrants evaluation of the laws' effectiveness. Our policy surveillance data may be used to better understand the role of these laws in a school-based approach to youth suicide prevention.

