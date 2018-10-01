Abstract

OBJECTIVES: COVID-19-related stay-at-home orders (SAHOs) created an immediate physical barrier between children and professionals such as pediatricians and teachers, who are often first to identify and report signs of child maltreatment. Our objective was to determine how the SAHO in a southern state was associated with reports of child maltreatment and whether this association was modified by sociodemographic characteristics.



METHODS: We linked data on reports of child maltreatment from a southern state in the United States from October 1, 2018, through September 30, 2020, to data from the US Census Bureau to obtain data on county-level socioeconomic characteristics. We fit a segmented regression model to evaluate changes in reports before and after the SAHO, March 20, 2020. We evaluated potential disparities by child age, case and allegation severity, and socioeconomic characteristics.



RESULTS: Of 374 885 hotline calls, 276 878 (73.9%) were made before the SAHO and 98 007 (26.1%) after it. Although an immediate decrease in reports of child maltreatment occurred on the day of the SAHO, the rates of reporting within socioeconomic groups started increasing thereafter. While we found no significant change in the overall rate of change in hotline calls after versus before the SAHO (0.23; 95% CI, -0.11 to 0.58), stratified analyses indicate that the rates at which reporting increased varied by education level, health insurance coverage, median annual household income, and unemployment.



CONCLUSIONS: Evaluating these trends is important for policy makers and practitioners to understand how policies enforced during the pandemic influence child maltreatment reporting and how these policies may affect reporting differently across socioeconomic groups.

