Abstract

Neglect of children and adolescents is the most common form of abuse and occurs when their basic needs are not met. The negative impact on physical and mental health can be significant. Early detection by primary care physicians and support for parents and the community, in collaboration with the social and health network, are essential to ensure that minors have an environment conducive to their healthy development. Recognizing the needs of children and teenagers is an important issue in social and preventive medicine, as is defending their interests and rights.



===



La négligence envers les enfants et les adolescent-e-s est la forme la plus fréquente de maltraitance et survient lorsque leurs besoins fondamentaux ne sont pas pourvus. Les impacts négatifs sur la santé physique et psychique peuvent être importants. La détection précoce par les médecins de premier recours ainsi qu'un accompagnement des parents et de la communauté en collaboration avec le réseau socio-sanitaire sont essentiels pour garantir aux mineur-e-s un environnement propice à leur bon développement. La reconnaissance des besoins des enfants et adolescent-e-s est un enjeu important de médecine sociale et préventive qui s'inscrit dans la défense de leurs intérêts et de leurs droits.

Language: fr