|
Citation
|
Rawson L, Hermens F, Onwuegbusi T, Hogue TE. Scand. J. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Scandinavian Psychological Associations, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38787759
|
Abstract
|
Negative attitudes toward offenders may hinder the rehabilitation process. The present study examines the relationship between attitudes toward sex offenders and stated acceptance of offenders and non-offenders into various aspects of daily life. Sixty female members of the public (18-50 years old, UK residents, recruited by word of mouth and via social media) completed an attitudes towards sex offenders (ATS) scale and indicated for each of eight vignettes describing ex-offenders and non-offenders whether they would accept them in various situations (housing, employment, day-to-day activities).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
acceptance; attitudes; employment; housing; rehabilitation; Sex offenders; vignettes; violent offenders