Ru S. Sci. Rep. 2024; 14(1): e11859.
38789549
With the development of logistics enterprises and the adjustment of some relevant laws and regulations, the profit space of vehicle logistics enterprises has been further compressed. To reduce vehicle logistics transportation cost and increase the profit space of vehicle logistics, the vehicle logistics multimodal transport network is constructed and the graph traversal algorithm is used to screen the feasible paths in the vehicle logistics multimodal transport network. Then, the Tabu search algorithm can optimize vehicle logistics multimodal transport route model.
Graph traversal algorithm; Intermodal route optimization; P-median model; Tabu search algorithm; Vehicle logistics