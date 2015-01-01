Abstract

With the development of logistics enterprises and the adjustment of some relevant laws and regulations, the profit space of vehicle logistics enterprises has been further compressed. To reduce vehicle logistics transportation cost and increase the profit space of vehicle logistics, the vehicle logistics multimodal transport network is constructed and the graph traversal algorithm is used to screen the feasible paths in the vehicle logistics multimodal transport network. Then, the Tabu search algorithm can optimize vehicle logistics multimodal transport route model.



RESULTS showed that Tabu search performed better than other methods in solving route optimization problems. The cost of Tabu search algorithm after convergence was 1.2 yuan/km × per set. The performance of Tabu search algorithm on NGSIM data set was better than other methods. On this data set, the area under the curve of Tabu search algorithm was much higher than that of other methods. The optimization results of Tabu search for vehicle logistics intermodal routes were effective. Among the 15 routes, only four routes were not optimized, and other routes were optimized. After optimization, the profits have increased, and the profit of Route 9 had the largest increase, which was 18%. The research successfully constructs the optimization model of vehicle logistics intermodal route, and completes the solution to increase the profit space of vehicle logistics enterprises.

Language: en