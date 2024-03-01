Abstract

Prehospital emergency medical services play a vital role in reducing mortality and disease burden in low- and middle-income countries. However, the availability of adequate prehospital emergency care remains a significant challenge in many resource-limited communities, with over 91% of the African population lacking access to sufficient emergency medical services. This commentary aims to highlight the critical components of transportation infrastructure and medical supply chain challenges for emergency medical service development and propose potential solutions for future study. Transportation is a key factor influencing prehospital mortality, yet many low- and middle-income countries face issues related to timely prehospital transportation, with patients often relying on family members or private vehicles for transportation, leading to delays in reaching healthcare facilities due to poor road infrastructure. Dysfunctional and inadequate vehicles are also common barriers to timely care. Response times and transport times often exceed high-income standards, with some rural areas experiencing total prehospital time, defined as the time of injury to arrival at definitive care, exceeding 24 hours. To address these transportation challenges, some low- and middle-income countries have developed tier-1 emergency medical services programs that use existing transportation infrastructure and involve lay first responders using motorized and non-motorized vehicles. These programs prioritize rapid transportation over advanced on-scene intervention, potentially providing faster response times. A combination of tier-1 and tier-2 emergency medical services systems, as seen in some successful examples, allows for early on-scene guidance and resource allocation. In addition to transportation, the availability of medical equipment is crucial for effective prehospital interventions, particularly in tier-2 systems. However, low- and middle-income countries often face shortages of even basic supplies, limiting the scope of care that emergency medical services personnel can provide. Developing tier-2 emergency medical services upon a foundation of tier-1 prehospital care utilizing sustainable local supply chains and common household items for basic care can help alleviate these equipment challenges. The integration of tier-1 and tier-2 systems may offer a promising solution to address resource limitations and improve timely access to emergency care in low- and middle-income countries. Further research and investment are required to explore and implement these solutions, ultimately reducing mortality and enhancing healthcare services in resource-limited communities.

