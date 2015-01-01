|
Citation
|
Clarke J, Wendt S, Mayer W. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38783771
|
Abstract
|
This article explores the theological drivers of domestic and family violence (DFV)-specifically intimate partner violence-by engaging with ecclesiastical beliefs and practices of the Lutheran Church of Australia (LCA). Key theological, policy, and public documents were analyzed to understand gender relations, gender roles, marriage, ordination, ethical behavior, and responses to DFV.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
domestic violence; gender; religion