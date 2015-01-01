SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Clarke J, Wendt S, Mayer W. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012241254849

PMID

38783771

Abstract

This article explores the theological drivers of domestic and family violence (DFV)-specifically intimate partner violence-by engaging with ecclesiastical beliefs and practices of the Lutheran Church of Australia (LCA). Key theological, policy, and public documents were analyzed to understand gender relations, gender roles, marriage, ordination, ethical behavior, and responses to DFV.

FINDINGS from the document analysis demonstrate church practice and policy reforms underway in addressing violence against women and supporting safety. Simultaneously, the documents show contested and troubled positions regarding gender relations, the theological context to gender roles and responsibilities and the church's journey of debating (re)configuration of its organizational structure and responsibilities.


Language: en

Keywords

domestic violence; gender; religion

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print