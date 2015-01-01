SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Joseph AL, Jerram MW, Valera EM. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012241254852

PMID

38784989

Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a chronic, traumatic stressor related to posttraumatic stress (PTS), depression, and anxiety. As psychological symptoms are exacerbated in those with poor emotional clarity, the present study evaluates the relationship between emotional clarity and PTS, dissociation, depression, and worry in women who experienced at least one instance of physical IPV (n = 88). Hierarchical regression analyses, controlling for childhood trauma, IPV abuse severity, and IPV-related brain injury, found that lack of emotional clarity was significantly related to greater PTS, dissociative experiences, depression, and worry.

RESULTS suggest that emotional clarity may be a relevant therapeutic target for individuals with a history of IPV and psychological distress.


Language: en

Keywords

brain injury; emotion regulation; emotional clarity; intimate partner violence; posttraumatic stress

