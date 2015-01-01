Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a chronic, traumatic stressor related to posttraumatic stress (PTS), depression, and anxiety. As psychological symptoms are exacerbated in those with poor emotional clarity, the present study evaluates the relationship between emotional clarity and PTS, dissociation, depression, and worry in women who experienced at least one instance of physical IPV (n = 88). Hierarchical regression analyses, controlling for childhood trauma, IPV abuse severity, and IPV-related brain injury, found that lack of emotional clarity was significantly related to greater PTS, dissociative experiences, depression, and worry.



RESULTS suggest that emotional clarity may be a relevant therapeutic target for individuals with a history of IPV and psychological distress.

