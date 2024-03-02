Abstract

Drowning is quick, silent and recognized as a serious public health problem worldwide, but it is neglected. Children and adolescents receive insufficient education about drowning prevention. The objective of this study was to monitor changes in the Drowning Prevention Knowledge Level (DPKL) in elementary school children and adolescents at CAp-UERJ, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The methodology was a longitudinal study carried out from 2022 to 2024 with students from the (5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th years) of CAp-UERJ. 12 classes were monitored until 2024, totaling 336 students, four of which were in the 7th year, four in the 8th year and four in the 9th year, with a total of 112 students per year of schooling. A structured questionnaire divided into three parts containing 20 items about DPKL was answered at the school. In the 1st part, students correlated the universal figures used on signs to prevent drowning with the texts that signify those images (7 questions), in the 2nd part they had to relate the colors of the green, yellow and red flags and their meaning in regarding bathing conditions (3 questions) and in the last part, the student marked yes or no on statements related to the correct behavior to be adopted in the aquatic environment (10 questions). Each class received 3 interventions based on the individual DPKL result. When all years of schooling were analyzed together in three moments (2022, 2023 and 2024), the result showed that there was an improvement in knowledge about the 7 prevention signs, to the point that 99.1% of students now knew the meanings of the signs, and in two of them, sign no. 2, which refers to the emergency telephone and in no. 3, pushing prohibited, there was 100% accuracy. It was also possible to verify that after the intervention, almost all (98%) of the students correctly understood the meaning of the colors of the green, yellow and red flags. Regarding the behavior of playing nearby or putting their hand in the drain that sucks water from the pool, the result showed that the youngest were the ones who improved the most after intervention, going from 77.2% to 99.1% of those who responded correctly in 2024; about entering the pool, diving with a "somersault", in a dangerous and inappropriate way, it was found that the older they were, the more aware of the danger caused by headfirst dives. Regarding the DPKL categorization, it was noted that 99% of students were classified as DPKL excellent in 2024. Those in the 8th and 9th years obtained 100% in the classification as DPKL excellent. It can be concluded that the school was a good place to carry out preventive interventions on drowning using an approach focused on behavior change, conceptual identification and student awareness in order to improve DPKL. The diagnostic use of DPKL to monitor school-age students can help identify safety values and concepts in certain regions of the country or specific groups that are not familiar with aquatic environments and thus help to formulate preventive interventions if necessary.



O afogamento é rápido, silencioso e reconhecido como um grave problema de saúde pública em todo o mundo, mas é negligenciado. As crianças e adolescentes recebem educação insuficiente sobre prevenção de afogamento. O objetivo deste estudo foi acompanhar as mudanças do Nível de Conhecimento Preventivo de Afogamento (NCPA) em crianças e adolescentes escolares do ensino fundamental do CAp-UERJ, Rio de Janeiro, Brasil. A metodologia foi de estudo longitudinal realizado de 2022 até 2024 com estudantes do (5º, 6º, 7º, 8º e 9º anos) do CAp-UERJ. Foram acompanhadas 12 turmas até 2024, totalizando 336 alunos, sendo quatro turmas que cursavam o 7° ano, quatro do 8º ano e quatro do 9º ano, com total de 112 alunos por ano de escolaridade. Um questionário estruturado dividido em três partes contendo 20 itens sobre NCPA foi respondido na escola. Na 1ª parte os alunos correlacionavam as figuras universais usadas nas placas para prevenção do afogamento aos textos que significam aquelas imagens (7 questões), na 2ª parte tinham que fazer a relação entre as cores das bandeiras verde, amarela e vermelha e o seu significado em relação às condições de banho (3 questões) e na última parte, o escolar marcava sim ou não em afirmações relacionadas ao comportamento correto a ser adotada no ambiente aquático (10 questões). Cada turma recebeu 3 intervenções com base no resultado individual do NCPA. Quando analisados todos os anos de escolaridade juntos em três momentos (2022, 2023 e 2024) o resultado mostrou que houve melhora no conhecimento sobre as 7 placas de prevenção, a ponto de, 99,1% dos alunos passaram a conhecer os significados das placas, e em duas delas, placa n.º 2, que se refere ao telefone de emergência e na de n.º 3, proibido empurrar, houve 100% de acerto. Foi possível verificar também que após a intervenção, quase a totalidade (98%) dos escolares acertaram o significado das cores das bandeiras verde, amarelo e vermelha. Em relação ao comportamento de brincar próximo ou colocar a mão no dreno que aspira a água da piscina o resultado mostrou que os mais novos foram os que mais melhoraram após intervenção, passando de 77,2% para 99,1% os que responderam corretamente em 2024; sobre à entrada na piscina mergulhando com "salto mortal", de forma perigosa e inadequada, verificou-se que quanto mais velho, mais noção do perigo, causado por mergulhos de cabeça eles tinham. Em relação a categorização do NCPA, notou-se que 99% dos alunos foram classificados como NCPA excelente em 2024. Sendo que os que cursavam o 8º e 9º ano obtiveram 100% na classificação como NCPA excelente. Pode-se concluir que a escola foi um bom local para se realizar intervenções preventivas sobre afogamentos usando abordagem focada na mudança de comportamento, identificação conceitual e conscientização dos alunos a fim de melhorar o NCPA. A utilização diagnóstica do NCPA para acompanhamento dos alunos em idade escolar pode ajudar a identificar valores e conceitos de segurança em determinadas regiões do país ou grupos específicos que não estão familiarizados com ambientes aquáticos e assim ajudar a formular intervenções preventivas caso necessário.



Palavras chave: Afogamento, Segurança aquática, Escolares.

