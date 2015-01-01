Abstract

As an important carrier of students' physical quality and healthy development, college physical education course has become a platform to cultivate students' safety awareness, improve emergency handling ability and promote healthy lifestyle. Based on the analysis of the concept of life safety education and the current situation of physical education courses in colleges and universities, this paper discusses the teaching reform path of physical education courses in colleges and universities, which will help to enhance students' awareness of life safety, improve the overall quality of life, train students' ability to cope with emergencies, and make positive contributions to the construction of a safe and harmonious society.



Keywords: Life safety education; Physical education teaching; Practical exploration

Language: en