Abstract

BACKGROUND: First aid and disaster response training for school teachers is not mandatory in many countries, including the Republic of Bulgaria, despite its importance for protecting lives and reducing long-term negative effects of injuries to students on school premises.



Methods: A sample of 419 teachers from 26 public and private schools in different cities, towns, and villages in all the six NUTS 2 level regions in Bulgaria filled in questionnaires in order to examine their current level of first aid and disaster response training and motivation for improving it. Chi-square, Cramér's V, and p-values were calculated in order to explore possible factors influencing teachers' motivations for learning first aid.



Results: Approximately 59% of respondents state their willingness to undergo further first aid and disaster response training. Analyzed data showed negligible relationships between teachers' desire to improve the level of their first aid and disaster response training and the type of school they teach in. A stronger relationship between the desire of teachers to improve their first aid training and having witnessed a situation requiring first aid exists but the effect size is weak. The analysis shows the discrepancies between the confidence and decisiveness of teachers reported during the survey and the level of their first aid training.



Conclusion: The majority of teachers that participated in the research wished to improve their first aid skills. This requires further research on the appropriate forms, duration, and means for organizing such training so that in the short term the general level of first aid training of teachers in the country would increase. The results of the conducted survey do not clearly show the factors influencing the lack of motivation of the rest of the teachers. Further research in this aspect could present possibilities for improving the level of first-aid training of teachers.



Ðåçþìå

Предистория: Обучението за оказване на първа помощ и реагиране при бедствия има важно значение за опазване на живота и намаляване на дългосрочните негативни последствия от нараняване на учениците в следствие на инциденти в училище. Въпреки това, в много държави, включително Република България, то няма задължителен характер.

Методи: Формирана е извадка от 419 учители от 26 частни, държавни и общински училища в шестте планови икономически района в България. Участниците в проучването попълниха анкетни карти с оглед изследване на тяхното настоящо ниво на подготовка за оказване на първа помощ и реагиране при бедствия и мотивацията им за повишаването му в бъдеще. Изчислени са χ2, коефициент на Крамер и р стойността с оглед изследване потенциалното влияние на различни фактори върху мотивацията на учителите.

Резултати: Приблизително 59% от респондентите изразяват желание да бъдат допълнително обучени за оказване на първа помощ и реагиране при бедствия. Анализираните данни показва липсата на съществена връзка между желанието на учителите да подобрят нивото си на подготовка и вида училище, в който преподават. По-силна връзка съществува между това им желание и факта, че са били свидетели на ситуация, която е изисквала оказването на помощ. Въпреки това тази връзка е слаба. Анализът показва, че съществува несъответствие между изразената по време на анкетата увереност и решителност от учителите да окажат помощ и реалната им подготовка за това.

Заключение: Преобладаващата част от учителите, участвали в изследването, биха искали да подобрят уменията си за оказване на първа помощ. Това предполага провеждането на допълнително изследване на подходящите форми, продължителност и средства за организиране на такава обучение. Резултатите от проведеното проучване не показват ясно факторите, които обуславят липсата на мотивация сред останалите учители, което може да бъде обект на следващо изследване.



Antecedentes: La capacitación en primeros auxilios y respuesta a desastres para maestros de escuela no es obligatoria en muchos países, incluida la República de Bulgaria, a pesar de su importancia para proteger vidas y reducir los efectos negativos a largo plazo de las lesiones de los estudiantes en las instalaciones escolares.

Métodos: Una muestra de 419 docentes de 26 escuelas públicas y privadas en diferentes ciudades, pueblos y aldeas de Bulgaria en las seis regiones de nivel NUTS 2 completaron cuestionarios para examinar su nivel de capacitación en primeros auxilios y respuesta a desastres y su motivación para mejorarlo. Se calcularon los valores de Chi-cuadrado, V de Cramér y P-Valor para explorar los posibles factores que influyen en las motivaciones de los maestros para aprender primeros auxilios.

Resultados: Aproximadamente el 59% de los encuestados afirman estar dispuestos a recibir capacitación adicional en primeros auxilios y respuesta a desastres. Los datos analizados mostraron relaciones insignificantes entre el deseo de los docentes de mejorar el nivel de su capacitación en primeros auxilios y respuesta a desastres y el tipo de escuela en la que enseñan. Existe una relación más fuerte entre el deseo de los docentes de mejorar su capacitación en primeros auxilios y haber presenciado una situación que requería los primeros auxilios, pero la dimensión del efecto es débil. El análisis muestra discrepancias entre la confianza y la firmeza que reportan los docentes durante la encuesta y el nivel de su formación en primeros auxilios.

Conclusión: La mayoría de los docentes que participaron en la investigación deseaban mejorar sus habilidades en primeros auxilios. Esto requiere más investigación sobre la forma, la duración y los medios apropiados para organizar dicha capacitación de modo que, a corto plazo, aumente el nivel general de capacitación en primeros auxilios de los maestros en el país. Los resultados de la encuesta realizada no muestran claramente los factores que influyen en la falta de motivación del resto del profesorado. Una investigación adicional en este aspecto podría ofrecer posibilidades para mejorar el nivel de formación en primeros auxilios de los profesores.



Palabras Clave: formación en primeros auxilios; escuelas; profesores; Bulgaria

