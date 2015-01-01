Abstract

In terms of disaster risk, Armenia is among the most vulnerable countries in the world. As it is land-bound, it is susceptible to all types of disasters except those related to the sea. The number of road traffic accidents in Armenia is high, resulting in around 300 deaths each year. Disasters and emergencies are responsible for a large number of deaths each year. The escalation of these in 2020 from conflict was a reminder that tensions could rise at any moment and have humanitarian consequences for communities along the border with Azerbaijan. As a result of their remote location and the conflict, members of the border community are particularly vulnerable. Furthermore, the conflict prevents them from accessing the roads, isolating them even more. ...

Language: en_us