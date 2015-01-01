SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Connealy NT, Piza EL, Arietti RA, Mohler GO, Carter JG. J. Exp. Criminol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s11292-024-09617-w

We examine the potential effects of gunshot detection technology longitudinally in Chicago through a synthetic control quasi-experiment.


Crime prevention; Gun violence; Gunshot detection technology; Matched quasi-experiment; Synthetic control

