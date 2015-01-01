|
Orders of protection provide survivors of domestic abuse a level of security by limiting contact between the parties. In 2019, the New Mexico legislature amended the Family Violence Protection Act (FVPA) to provide additional protections through orders of protection by requiring the respondent to relinquish their firearms to law enforcement where the court finds there is a "credible threat to the physical safety" of the petitioner. In 2023, the New Mexico Supreme Court clarified the required showing for obtaining an order of protection and held that the court must find prior domestic abuse. But the "credible threat" standard required for the relinquishment of firearms remains undefined causing confusion for pro se petitioners and allowing for potential misapplication by the courts.
Language: en