|
Citation
|
Jia J, Wu M. Eng. Const. Arch. Man. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Emerald Group Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE Mobile messaging groups (MMGs) have been widely adopted in construction practice, yet, little is known about how to foster knowledge sharing (KS) in MMGs, characterized by communication visibility. This study is thus motivated to investigate mechanisms for KS in this context.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Construction project team; Knowledge governance; Knowledge sharing; Mobile messaging groups