Abstract

PURPOSE Enforced work-from-home (EWFH) was the norm during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to be implemented by many organizations owing to its long-term financial benefits. This study aims to understand the consequences of EWFH on the three psychological conditions of employee engagement: psychological safety, psychological availability and psychological meaningfulness.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 21 employees from different Indian companies. Thematic analysis was adopted to understand the consequences of EWFH on employee psychological safety, availability and meaningfulness.



FINDINGS The findings demonstrated that psychological meaningfulness, availability and safety were adversely impacted owing to limited choice and autonomy in EWFH. Research limitations/implications This study contributes to the literature by examining the concept of EWFH in relation to psychological conditions, which is novel and relevant. Also, the job demands and resources framework and the COR theory are used together to explain the findings, which strengthens the concept of EWFH. Practical implications Organizations should consider various aspects of EWFH and make decisions to improve employees' engagement at work.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE This study focuses on an unexplored area and facilitates a better understanding of the concept of EWFH and its impact on employees' psychological conditions. This study is valuable for both management professionals and organizations considering the continuation of EWFH after the pandemic. It also offers new avenues for future research.

