Abstract

The present study examined the intersection of race and attitudes toward crime and criminal justice policies. Using the Kinder Houston Area Survey, findings revealed some surprising similarities, but also significant differences between the three largest racial categories sampled: Black/African American, Hispanic, and White. Political affiliation, social class, and educational attainment were the primary indicators of support/rejection toward attitudinal beliefs regarding crime and criminal justice policy (i.e., teachers carrying guns, death penalty, assault weapon bans). Political affiliation and education were paramount regarding whether teachers should carry guns on school grounds and implementing mandatory background checks. White and Hispanic republicans favored teachers carrying guns, while educated Blacks and Hispanics rejected this policy. At the same time, educated Blacks and Hispanics favored implementing mandatory background checks. Similarly, support and/or objection to the death penalty and banning assault weapons yielded interesting findings. Black, Hispanic, and White republicans advocated support for the death penalty, while simultaneous rejecting bans on assault weapons. Interestingly, only educated Blacks supported banning assault weapons. Participants' political party affilation influenced their attitudes toward these policies. These and other findings are discussed in relation to the extent to which race, sociodemographic characteristics, political, and residential placement shape beliefs about crime and criminal justice policy in one of Americas most racially and ethnically diverse metropolitan cities.

