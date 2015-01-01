SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Frost M. Houst. Law Rev. 2024; 61(4).

Copyright © 2024, College of Law of the University of Houston

Following the regulation of the cigarette industry, the gun lobby persuaded Congress to pass the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA). The PLCAA grants near total immunity from civil liability to gun stores and manufacturers. This Comment explores the unconstitutionality of the PLCAA and the roadblock that it imposes on modern, effective gun control.


Language: en
