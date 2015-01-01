|
Citation
|
van Lierop S, Ramos D, Sjerps M, Ypma R. Forensic Sci. Int. Synergy 2024; 8: e100466.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
There is increasing support for reporting evidential strength as a likelihood ratio (LR) and increasing interest in (semi-)automated LR systems. The log-likelihood ratio cost (Cllr) is a popular metric for such systems, penalizing misleading LRs further from 1 more. Cllr = 0 indicates perfection while Cllr = 1 indicates an uninformative system. However, beyond this, what constitutes a "good" Cllr is unclear. Aiming to provide handles on when a Cllr is "good", we studied 136 publications on (semi-)automated LR systems.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Automated likelihood ratio systems; Benchmarking review; Forensic datasets; Forensic evaluation; Log-likelihood ratio cost; Performance of LR system