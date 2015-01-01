Abstract

A simple-to-use, portable, and relatively inexpensive system for characterizing the chemical components of mainstream smoke from cannabis cigarettes was developed and tested by using commercial hemp cigarettes. The system is described, and its performance for reproducing actual user puff topographies is shown along with extensive chemical analysis data, including PAHs, carbonyls, and organic and elemental carbon, for a small set of initial samples. By using a solid-state flow meter and fast-response mass flow controller, the prototype can reproduce measured puff topography with excellent fidelity, which will allow users to accurately reproduce the actual inhalation patterns for various types of smoking products and consumers, and to collect samples of mainstream smoke without the need to bring test subjects or controlled substances into a laboratory.

