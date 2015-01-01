Abstract

This comment will propose a national model for constitutionally defensible firearm regulations by focusing on Illinois law: one, to show the likelihood that existing measures will survive constitutional challenges, and two, to propose improvements either by incorporating regulations from other states or improving enforcement of existing regulations. Part II of this comment provides the background of Illinois and other state laws that seek to prevent dangerous individuals, such as Crimo, from legally purchasing firearms and empower police to seize any firearms already acquired. Part III analyzes the efficacy of these laws and their constitutionality. Part IV proposes constitutionally defensible changes in laws and enforcement efforts, such as maintaining a state registry of owned firearms, banning high powered assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and requiring law enforcement follow up to seize the firearms of those found to be a danger to themselves or others. These measures will better protect the public from preventable firearm death and injury by targeting the possession of firearms by dangerous individuals.



Availalble: https://repository.law.uic.edu/lawreview/vol57/iss4/3

Language: en