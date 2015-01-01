Abstract

Prescription of vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitors, valbenazine, deutetrabenazine, and tetrabenazine, is becoming increasingly common in persons treated with antipsychotics. Reported suicidality and parkinsonism are safety concerns with VMAT2 inhibitors. Herein, we aim to evaluate the aforementioned safety outcomes using the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System. Reporting odds ratios (RORs) and lower limits of 95% confidence intervals of information components (IC025) were calculated to quantify VMAT2 inhibitor-associated adverse events. Acetaminophen was the reference agent. Suicidal ideation was significantly associated with VMAT2 inhibitors, with RORs ranging from 2.38 to 10.67 and IC025 ranging from 0.73 to 2.39. Increased odds of suicidal behavior was observed with tetrabenazine (ROR 3.011, IC025 0.0087), but not deutetrabenazine or valbenazine. Decreased odds of suicide attempts and completed suicide were observed with VMAT2 inhibitors, with RORs ranging from 0.011 to 0.10 (all IC025 < 0). Increased odds of parkinsonism were reported for all VMAT2 inhibitors, with RORs and IC025 ranging from 19.49 to 25.37 and 1.66 to 2.93, respectively. The mixed results with VMAT2 inhibitor-associated suicidality and parkinsonism do not establish causal relationships. The parameters of suicidality may be explained by underlying psychiatric disorders.

