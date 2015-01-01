Abstract

The frequent occurrence of drowning accidents has brought a large negative impact on the whole society. In response to this situation, in order to improve the traditional waterside supervision and protection facilities and reduce drowning accidents, this paper illustrates an all-in-one drowning prevention and monitoring system with a modular design, and carries out a large number of experiments and optimisation of the system's functions such as danger warning and real-time monitoring. The results show that the system can efficiently achieve the functions of alarm and distress in drowning accidents and reduce the occurrence of drowning accidents.

Language: en