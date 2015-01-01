SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ma Y. Journal of Engineering Research and Reports 2024; 26(6): 76-82.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024)

DOI

10.9734/jerr/2024/v26i61163

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The frequent occurrence of drowning accidents has brought a large negative impact on the whole society. In response to this situation, in order to improve the traditional waterside supervision and protection facilities and reduce drowning accidents, this paper illustrates an all-in-one drowning prevention and monitoring system with a modular design, and carries out a large number of experiments and optimisation of the system's functions such as danger warning and real-time monitoring. The results show that the system can efficiently achieve the functions of alarm and distress in drowning accidents and reduce the occurrence of drowning accidents.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print