Abstract

In this paper, a unique approach has been developed to detect drowning by using a chest area belt equipped with a pressure sensor to monitor the breathing rate of the person wearing the belt. Additionally, MPU6050 module has been used to measure the cumulative displacement to track the swimmer's movement. These sensors have been integrated with a Remotexy application and a GSM module to create an SMS message that alerts lifeguards when someone is in danger of drowning. The chest area belt is equipped with carbon resistors that are sensitive to pressure changes, allowing us to monitor the breathing rate of the person wearing the belt. By monitoring the breathing rate, we can detect when a swimmer is in distress and alert lifeguards to the potential drowning. To track the swimmer's movement, an MPU6050 has been used, which is a motion sensor that measures the cumulative displacement of the person wearing the belt. This data is then integrated with a Remotexy application and a GSM module to create an SMS message that is sent to lifeguards when someone is in danger of drowning.

