Abstract

This review presents a systematic and holistic approach to managing and mitigating beach accidents, emphasizing the intricate balance between human safety, environmental stewardship, and the economic vitality of coastal destinations. This study underlines the importance of classifying beach accidents by severity and type to tailor response strategies and allocate resources efficiently while also considering the multifaceted impacts of incidents on physical, psychological, economic, environmental, and social dimensions. This review also highlights the complex interplay of environmental conditions, human behaviors, technological advancements, and management strategies in ensuring beach safety. It introduces comprehensive risk assessment models that integrate multidisciplinary expertise to quantify hazards, improve safety protocols, and reduce accidents. Additionally, it outlines a beach accident management strategy that combines preventive measures, immediate responses, post incident analysis, and continuous monitoring to safeguard public safety and preserve the ecological and recreational value of beach areas. This study calls for proactive safety measures, enhanced infrastructure, and community education to maintain safe, enjoyable, and sustainable beach environments, recognizing the challenges posed by inadequate resources, insufficient data, and the need to balance safety with environmental conservation.

Language: en