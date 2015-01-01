Abstract

Immersion pulmonary edema, also known as swimming-induced pulmonary edema (SIPE), manifests with cough, dyspnea, hemoptysis, and hypoxemia from flash pulmonary edema after surface swimming, often in healthy young individuals with no predisposing conditions. SIPE commonly resolves spontaneously within 24-48 hours but can be fatal. Post-mortem findings demonstrate heavy, edematous lungs and frothy airways. Although these pathologic findings are like those seen in patients with drowning, SIPE, by definition, is associated with pulmonary edema that develops with a closed glottis without drowning/aspiration. However, patients who develop SIPE during swimming could lose consciousness and drown. Its pathophysiology is poorly understood, and the medical literature infrequently describes SIPE. Due to the multifactorial and complex pathophysiology and the scarcity of medical literature describing SIPE, the diagnosis could be difficult at presentation. This case report elaborates on diagnosing and treating swimming-induced pulmonary edema in a hypertensive and obese female who presented to our emergency room with an acute onset of shortness of breath after recreational swimming in a pool.

Language: en