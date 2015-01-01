Abstract

BACKGROUND:

Injuries are a leading cause of mortality among children, responsible for roughly one million deaths worldwide annually. Unintentional Injuries constitutes 90% of these. Southeast Asian region contributes to about one-third of all global injuries but there is paucity of data from our setting

Objective:

To describe the pattern, epidemiological factors and outcome of unintentional injuries among children aged 0-14 years reporting at a Tertiary Care Centre.

Methodology:

A prospective observational study was done among children with unintentional injuries admitted under NSCB medical college and hospital, Jabalpur, between Sep-Oct 2023. All children age.

Results:

Out of 66 cases admitted, majority were males (53.03% vs 46.97% females). Among all, animal related injuries were highest, followed by fall- related, road-traffic accidents, burn, trauma, poisoning and drowning. In-hospital mortality (12%) was reported among very few. Most common age group affected was 11-14 years and least among infants. Most of the injuries were occurred in home (50%) followed by streets & highways (30%). One third of all were polytraumatic cases. In RTA pillion rider were commonly get injury than front riders and walkers.

Conclusion:

The results can help in designing injury prevention strategies and awareness programs in similar settings.

Language: en