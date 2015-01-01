SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mills L, Freeman J, Truelove V. Crim. Justice Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/00938548241240064

Facebook groups and pages exist that expose the locations of roadside drug testing, potentially undermining police enforcement and enabling punishment avoidance. This study aimed to understand how and why these sites are used, with a focus on Queensland motorists who reported using illicit drugs and/or medical cannabis and used Facebook police location communities. Interviews with 30 participants were conducted. A thematic analysis revealed that participants used police location communities to avoid receiving a charge for driving under the influence of drugs. Upon observation of a relevant roadside drug-testing location on police location communities, participants reported (a) delaying their driving and/or (b) circumventing the operation. Avoidance of roadside drug-testing locations appeared driven by the perception that laws for driving under the influence of drugs were unfair and that a charge for driving under the influence of drugs would negatively impact their life. The findings provide important knowledge regarding police location communities and have implications for how roadside drug testing could be most effectively operated.

Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving; Drug impaired driving; Cannabis impaired driving


Language: en
