Oliveira ATB. Aerosp. Med. Hum. Perform. 2024; 95(6): 321-326.
38790131
INTRODUCTION: On-board medical emergencies are increasing. Different geographies have different legislation and requirements for medical emergency kits and first aid kits. A comprehensive review to compare the contents of both kits was conducted, including the International Air Transport Association, European Union Aviation Safety Agency, and Federal Aviation Administration, as well as some from other geographical areas of the globe to cover continents and regions with the highest air traffic, such as Brazil, Kenya, Australia, and Taiwan.
*First Aid; Aerospace Medicine/legislation & jurisprudence; Aircraft; Emergencies; Emergency Medical Services/legislation & jurisprudence; Humans