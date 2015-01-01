Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Agricultural aircraft operations are associated with unique challenges. In particular, these include maintaining awareness of obstacles associated with flight at very low altitudes. Wire strikes are a common cause of accidents in these operations.



METHODS: Focus groups were completed during the 2022 Ag Aviation Expo hosted by the National Agricultural Aviation Association with pilots who had experienced wire-strike events (N = 22). The researchers coded the transcripts using a human factors framework.



RESULTS: Notably, unplanned "trim passes" were a key stage of flight during wire-strike events. Cognitive risk factors that may have affected their performance included situation awareness, decision-making choices, and pressure to perform. Over half of subjects reported being aware of the wire before collision. Possible prevention strategies include not spraying the field due to safety risks, paying better attention to where they were in the field, and avoiding deviation from the planned route.



DISCUSSION: Wire-strike events often occur due to momentary lapses in attention, even when the pilot is already aware of the wire. This study shows that targeted approaches to prevent wire strikes in agricultural aviation operations require addressing a number of cognitive risks and human factors, rather than implementing increased preflight surveillance. These results have implications for preventing future wire-strike accidents based directly on pilot perceptions, both within agricultural operations and general aviation more broadly.Baumgartner HM, DiDomenica R, Hu PT, Thomas S. Pilot perceptions of wire strikes in agricultural aviation operations. Aerosp Med Hum Perform. 2024; 95(6):305-312.

