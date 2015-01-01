|
Citation
|
De Luca R, Calderone A, Gangemi A, Rifici C, Bonanno M, Maggio MG, Cappadona I, Veneziani I, Ielo A, Corallo F, Quartarone A, Cardile D, Calabrò RS. Brain Sci. 2024; 14(5): e410.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Switzerland Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI) AG)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38790389
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Severe acquired brain injury (SABI) is a leading cause of death and disability, and it is defined as a brain injury that occurs after birth due to traumatic or non-traumatic causes. Reality orientation therapy (ROT) uses repeated time-place-person orientation and meaningful stimuli to develop a better understanding of the environment and has great potential as an effective strategy to improve cognitive and behavioral functioning.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
cognitive deficits; depressive symptoms; ROT (reality orientation therapy); SABI; virtual reality rehabilitation