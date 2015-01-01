Abstract

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental disorder that disrupts brain functioning and is characterized by hyperactivity, impulsivity, and inattention. With varying presentations and complex etiological factors contributing to the development of ADHD, along with its persistence into adulthood, ADHD must be studied. Researchers have taken an interest in the relationship between ADHD and suicide, which is a serious public health concern with increasing prevalence rates in the Americas. The current literature reveals conflicting views on the importance of psychiatric comorbidities in the development of suicidal behaviours in ADHD patients. Therefore, this study aimed to determine whether there were significant differences between adult ADHD patients with suicide risk and adult ADHD patients without suicide risk. This study was a naturalistic retrospective chart review pilot study that used a sample of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of ADHD from January 2023 to August 2023. Using convenience sampling and sets of inclusion and exclusion criteria, patient data were sequentially collected from Med Access electronic medical records. The control and experimental groups each consisted of 50 patients (100) ranging from 19 to 58 years old. Our quantitative data were analyzed using non-parametric statistical tests, including the Chi-Square test and the Mann-Whitney U test. The results showed significant associations between ADHD patients with suicide risk and (1) borderline personality disorder; (2) binge eating disorder; (3) seven specific psychosocial risk factors; and (4) a higher number of antidepressant medication trials. No significant associations were found with other psychiatric disorders; however, there are important sex differences in terms of the risk factors. Our pilot study reveals several significant differences between adult ADHD patients with suicide risk and those without suicide risk. However, given our limited sample size and limitations, we hope our study encourages larger-scale studies to further investigate this relationship to improve its generalizability.

Language: en