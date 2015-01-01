Abstract

This study assessed suicidal risk in patients suffering from non-psychotic depressive disorders within various clinical and nosological forms (F31-F34 mood disorders and F60.31-emotionally unstable personality disorder). Clinical and psychological features were presented, as well as predictors of suicidal risk in patients of these groups. We performed a comparative analysis of the anxiety and depression level, the level of mental pain, fear of death and the severity of anti-suicidal motives in patients with affective disorders and borderline personality disorder (BPD). Based on the results, 100% of patients in these clinical nosological groups were found to have a high level of suicidal risk. Patients with affective disorders have weak anti-suicidal motives and are not fully aware of the consequences of their own death. Patients with BPD have a higher suicidal risk than patients with affective disorders; they are characterized by less pronounced social orientation, demonstrativeness, self-centeredness, less pronounced levels of anxiety and fear of death.

