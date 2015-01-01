Abstract

Postconcussion syndrome (PCS) is one of the leading complications that may appear in patients after mild head trauma. Every day, thousands of people, regardless of age, gender, and race, are diagnosed in emergency departments due to head injuries. Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is a significant public health problem, impacting an estimated 1.5 million people in the United States and up to 69 million people worldwide each year, with 80% of these cases being mild. An analysis of the available research and a systematic review were conducted to search for a solution to predicting the occurrence of postconcussion syndrome. Particular biomarkers that can be examined upon admission to the emergency department after head injury were found as possible predictive factors of PCS development. Setting one unequivocal definition of PCS is still a challenge that causes inconsistent results. Neuron Specific Enolase (NSE), Glial Fibrillary Acidic Protein (GFAP), Ubiquitin C-terminal Hydrolase-L1 (UCH-L1), Serum Protein 100 B (s100B), and tau protein are found to be the best predictors of PCS development. The presence of all mentioned biomarkers is confirmed in severe TBI. All mentioned biomarkers are used as predictors of PCS. A combined examination of NSE, GFAP, UCH-1, S100B, and tau protein should be performed to detect mTBI and predict the development of PCS.

