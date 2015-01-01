Abstract

The International Conference on Sports Concussion, held every four years since 2001, has been instrumental in forming the international consensus on sports-related concussions. However, due to the unprecedented global pandemic of COVID-19, not only the Tokyo Olympics 2020, but also the initially scheduled sixth conference was postponed multiple times. Finally, the 6th International Conference on Sports Concussion took place in Amsterdam at the end of October 2022. In July 2023, the Amsterdam Declaration, reflecting the outcomes of this sixth conference, was released. This paper provides an overview of the conference, in which significant updates were revealed and introduced, including revisions to the definition of sports-related concussions, as well as the latest version of the Sports Concussion Assessment Tool (SCAT), known as SCAT6, the Office Assessment Tool (SCOAT), and the updated staged return-to-play protocol.

