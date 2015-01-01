Abstract

Research has shown that barriers and facilitators in psychotherapy exhibit similarities. The authors of this study are of the view that to effectively address the difficulties encountered in psychotherapy for children and adolescents, it is crucial to consider the points of view of professionals who have firsthand encounters with children. The purpose of this study was to effectively explore barriers and facilitators in the treatment of children exposed to trauma and violence. Exploratory and descriptive methods, as components of a qualitative research design, were employed to investigate and articulate the barriers and facilitators involved in managing childhood trauma. An advertisement was used to recruit participants. It was developed and distributed to psychologists and social workers recommended by the Thohoyandou Victim Empowerment Programme. Seventeen professionals were individually interviewed using semi-structured interview schedules. The interviews were recorded, transcribed verbatim, and analysed using interpretative phenomenological analysis (IPA). The findings of the study indicated a lack of commitment from parents in honouring appointments, financial challenges, a fear of perpetrators associated with the poor reporting of incidences, professional boundaries, and referral route challenges. Familiar facilitators in the management of childhood trauma included continuous training and workshops for all people working with childhood trauma and violence, the employment of more victim advocates, and awareness campaigns. Additionally, the referral pathway for traumatised children presents logistical, psychological, and educational hurdles, underscoring the complex nature of meeting the needs of these vulnerable populations within the healthcare system. In conclusion, even while the currently available research supports the barriers and facilitators for this population, more investigation is required to examine how these factors affect treatment outcomes, particularly in community-based settings.

Language: en