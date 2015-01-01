Abstract

Abusive head trauma (AHT) is an extreme form of physical child abuse, a subset of which is shaken baby syndrome (SBS). While traumatic injury in children is most readily observed as marks of contusion on the body, AHT/SBS may result in internal injuries that can put the life of the child in danger. One pivotal sign associated with AHT/SBS that cannot be spotted with the naked eye is retinal injury (RI), an early sign of which is retinal hemorrhage (RH) in cases with rupture of the retinal vasculature. If not addressed, RI can lead to irreversible outcomes, such as visual loss. It is widely assumed that the major cause of RI is acceleration-deceleration forces that are repeatedly imposed on the patient during abusive shaking. Still, due to the controversial nature of this type of injury, few investigations have ever sought to delve into its biomechanical and/or biochemical features using realistic models. As such, our knowledge regarding AHT-/SBS-induced RI is significantly lacking. In this mini-review, we aim to provide an up-to-date account of the traumatology of AHT-/SBS-induced RI, as well as its biomechanical and biochemical features, while focusing on some of the experimental models that have been developed in recent years for studying retinal hemorrhage in the context of AHT/SBS.

