Abstract

The health status of Hungary's population is unfavorable, with significant differences in health indicators not only compared to the EU15 but also to the Visegrad countries. Unfavorable health indicators can be disproportionate and particularly affect vulnerable groups, such as people with disabilities. In this study, we set out to compare the health behavior of disabled youth and youth with typical development in Hungary. We also aimed to compare the health behavior of adolescents in the Visegrad countries. The eating habits of both groups of young people we examined are unfavorable. Adolescents with disabilities experience a significantly higher rate of school stress than children with typical development in Hungary. The prevalence of somatic complaints and parameters of poor mental well-being are significantly higher in Hungary than in the other Visegrad countries. The results indicate that additional interventions are needed in Hungary and that differentiated, professional health promotion is needed for young people with disabilities. The researchers recommend extending the study to disabled adolescents living in Visegrad countries, on the basis of which an injury-specific health promotion methodology could be developed with international interprofessional cooperation.

Language: en