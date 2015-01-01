Abstract

Although golf is a low-impact sport without physical contact, its movements are carried out over a large range of motion, and their repetition can predispose athletes to the development of injuries. This study aimed to investigate the epidemiology of musculoskeletal injuries in golf athletes who participated in championships in southern Portugal, determining the types, locations and mechanisms of injury and their associated risk factors. The sample consisted of 140 athletes aged between 18 and 72 years, 133 (95%) being male. The measuring instrument was a questionnaire about sociodemographics, modality and injuries' characteristics. Throughout golf practice, 70 (50%) athletes reported injuries, totaling 133 injuries. In the 12-month period, 43 (30.7%) athletes suffered injuries, totaling 65 injuries. The injury proportion was of 0.31, and the injury rate was of 0.33 injuries per 1000 h of golf training. The most common injury type was muscle sprain or rupture (19; 30.9%), located in the lumbar spine (17; 27%), in which the repetitive movements were the main injury mechanism (42; 66.7%). The athletes who trained 4 times or more per week were 3.5 more likely (CI: 0.97-12.36; p = 0.056) to develop an injury while playing golf. Moderate injury presence was observed, with the high training frequency being an associated risk factor.

Language: en