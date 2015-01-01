|
Citation
Dudla S, Tanji TT, Sugimoto-Matsuda J, Chung-Do JJ, Agluba E, Khun T, Trivedi S, Goebert D. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2024; 21(5): e565.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
38791780
Abstract
The Prevent Suicide Hawai'i Taskforce is a state, public, and private partnership of individuals, organizations, and community groups that leads statewide suicide prevention efforts in Hawai'i. The purpose of this evaluation was to identify the progress and barriers of the Taskforce to inform the upcoming 2025 Hawai'i Suicide Prevention Strategic Plan in the following areas: Hope, Help, Heal, Research and Evaluation, and Policy and Advocacy. Utilizing a sequential exploratory mixed-methods approach, 18 key informants were interviewed, followed by a 13-question survey sent to the Taskforce member listserv.
Language: en
Keywords
*Suicide Prevention; community action; COVID-19/prevention & control; Hawaiʻi; Hawaii; Humans; mixed methods; organizational objectives; program evaluation; suicide; suicide policy; suicide prevention; suicide prevention training; suicide strategy; Surveys and Questionnaires