Abstract

The Prevent Suicide Hawai'i Taskforce is a state, public, and private partnership of individuals, organizations, and community groups that leads statewide suicide prevention efforts in Hawai'i. The purpose of this evaluation was to identify the progress and barriers of the Taskforce to inform the upcoming 2025 Hawai'i Suicide Prevention Strategic Plan in the following areas: Hope, Help, Heal, Research and Evaluation, and Policy and Advocacy. Utilizing a sequential exploratory mixed-methods approach, 18 key informants were interviewed, followed by a 13-question survey sent to the Taskforce member listserv.



RESULTS were analyzed using qualitative coding techniques and descriptive statistics. Interview findings contained six themes: importance of community relationships, interconnection of suicide prevention efforts, progress in diversifying training, organizational challenges, adaptations to the COVID-19 pandemic, and funding challenges. Of the 34 survey respondents, most were involved in the area of Hope (91%). The respondents reported the area with most progress was Hope (87%), and the most important area to address was Help (41%). The majority (82%) of the respondents characterized the level of Taskforce communication as Excellent or Good. Interview and survey data corroborated each other and revealed new insights about the successes and barriers of the Taskforce and their progress in implementing the Strategic Plan. Recommendations included advocating for long-term funding for suicide prevention and building community relationships.

