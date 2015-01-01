|
Citation
|
Bressane A, Silva MB, Goulart APG, Medeiros LCC. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2024; 21(5): e585.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38791799
|
Abstract
|
Statement of problem: Urbanization has brought significant advancements in human well-being; however, it poses challenges to urban green spaces (UGSs), affecting environmental quality and public health. Research gap: Previous studies have established the importance of UGSs for urban well-being but have not sufficiently explored how the naturalness of these spaces-ranging from untouched natural areas to human-designed landscapes-affects mental health outcomes in the context of developing countries, particularly Brazil.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Cities; *City Planning; *Mental Health; Adolescent; Adult; Brazil; Environment Design; Female; Humans; Male; mental health; Middle Aged; naturalness; Parks, Recreational; Public Health; urban green spaces; urban planning; Urbanization; Young Adult