Johnson AM, Cole BS. J. Am. Psychiatr. Nurs. Assoc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38794955
BACKGROUND: Violence against women and girls (VAWG) is a serious threat to individual and public health with vast negative impacts, including numerous physical and mental health issues, as well as societal and economic consequences. Numerous women's self-defense interventions have been proposed to reduce the risk of victimization. AIMS: The current integrative review, based on Whittemore and Knafl's framework, was completed to synthesize current evidence on women's self-defense training, the impact of such training on outcomes related to VAWG, and evaluate the strength of evidence for women's self-defense training interventions.
gender-based violence; PTSD; self-defense training; sexual assault risk reduction; sexual violence