Abstract

The prevalence of psychological symptoms in burn survivors has been well documented; however, the role of biological sex requires further investigation. This study explored sex differences among burn survivors and examined the impact of sex, age, and total body surface area (TBSA) of the burn injury on (1) the risk of developing PTSD and depression and, subsequently, (2) the influence of initial risk on symptom outcomes 30 days post-injury. Participants included 374 adult patients enrolled in the Burn Behavioral Health program at a regional Burn Center. T-tests and chi-square tests were conducted to determine differences between sexes on outcome measures. A path analysis was conducted to evaluate relationships between variables of interest.



FINDINGS revealed significant sex discrepancies in risk and symptom outcomes. Compared to men, women reported greater total risk scores of developing PTSD and depression (p =.005) early after their burn injury. A subscale analysis showed that women reported greater risk scores on depression (p <.001), but not on PTSD. Women did not report higher depression scores 30 days post-injury compared to men but did report higher PTSD scores than men (p =.020). When sex, age, and TBSA were included in a path analysis, female sex (p=.001), younger age (p<.001), and larger TBSA of the burn injury (p=.024) were associated with greater risk. Additionally, risk scores significantly predicted PTSD (p<.001) and depression (p<.001) symptoms 30 days post-injury. Our research shows how sex, age, and TBSA affect the risk of PTSD and depression among burn survivors. It underscores the importance of accounting for sex and age differences in mental health risk, especially in women and younger patients. This emphasizes the urgency of early screening and intervention.

