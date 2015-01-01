|
Gavrilova Y, Rooney E, Donevant J, Ficalora J, Sieglein A, Kahn S, Davidson T. J. Burn Care Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Burn Association, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
38794951
The prevalence of psychological symptoms in burn survivors has been well documented; however, the role of biological sex requires further investigation. This study explored sex differences among burn survivors and examined the impact of sex, age, and total body surface area (TBSA) of the burn injury on (1) the risk of developing PTSD and depression and, subsequently, (2) the influence of initial risk on symptom outcomes 30 days post-injury. Participants included 374 adult patients enrolled in the Burn Behavioral Health program at a regional Burn Center. T-tests and chi-square tests were conducted to determine differences between sexes on outcome measures. A path analysis was conducted to evaluate relationships between variables of interest.
age; burn; depression; PTSD; sex differences