Abstract

Pediatric burns pose a significant health burden in LMICs. Despite efforts to address burn prevention and management, morbidity and mortality rates remain high, particularly among children. Understanding pediatric burn epidemiology and predictors of clinical outcomes is crucial for developing effective prevention strategies and improving patient-care. This retrospective cohort study analyzed pediatric burn patients admitted to a tertiary burn-center in India, between March-2022 and December-2023. Demographic date, burn characteristics, treatments, complications and outcomes were collected. Statistical analysis, including logistic and linear regression, was conducted to identify predictors of mortality, sepsis, and hospital stay length. Among 332 pediatric burn patients, median age was 3 years, with a male predominance. Scald burns were the most common, followed by electrical and flame burns. Median total body surface area burned was 20%, with upper and lower extremities most affected. The incidence of electrical burns increased with age and was associated with a longer length of stay. Mortality rate was 14.2%, with age >10 years, male gender, and TBSA >30% predicting mortality. Complications like sepsis significantly increased mortality risk, while deep burns were associated with longer hospital stays. This study underscores importance of targeted prevention efforts and specialized care. Scald burns among young children highlight the need for safer cooking practices, while the high incidence of electrical burns in older children suggests age-specific education interventions are necessary. Predictors of mortality identified can guide risk assessment and resource allocation, emphasizing the importance of infection control and wound management strategies in improving outcomes.

