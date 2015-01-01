SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Caetano R, Vaeth PAC, Gruenewald PJ, Ponicki WR, Kaplan Z. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15332640.2024.2354320

PMID

38795010

Abstract

This paper examines self-reported rates of drinking and cannabis use and co-use among White and Hispanic adults randomly selected in four counties in California: Imperial on the border; and Kern, Tulare, and Madera in California's Central Valley. Co-use was significantly higher among the U.S. born than among those born abroad, and in the Central Valley than on the border. Co-users were heavier drinkers, had higher rates of alcohol use disorder, other alcohol problems, and a positive history of illicit drug use than drinkers only.


Language: en

Keywords

alcohol; cannabis; co-use; Hispanics; whites

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print