|
Citation
|
Caetano R, Vaeth PAC, Gruenewald PJ, Ponicki WR, Kaplan Z. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38795010
|
Abstract
|
This paper examines self-reported rates of drinking and cannabis use and co-use among White and Hispanic adults randomly selected in four counties in California: Imperial on the border; and Kern, Tulare, and Madera in California's Central Valley. Co-use was significantly higher among the U.S. born than among those born abroad, and in the Central Valley than on the border. Co-users were heavier drinkers, had higher rates of alcohol use disorder, other alcohol problems, and a positive history of illicit drug use than drinkers only.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol; cannabis; co-use; Hispanics; whites